How to Watch Abbotsford Canucks at Toronto Marlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Abbotsford Canucks begin a four-game road trip across eastern Canada on Wednesday as they take on the Toronto Marlies.

What makes this game all the more special is that it is the first meeting in history between the Canucks and Marlies, and the first time Abbotsford will play an opponent in the AHL's Eastern Conference.

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live Stream Abbotsford Canucks at Toronto Marlies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Canucks and Marlies match up a total of four times this season, all in the month of March. The first is today, followed by March 9th, 29th and 30th.

Abbotsford is coming off of a two-game split at home against the league-leading Stockton Heat. The Canucks picked up a convincing 6-2 win over the Heat Sunday after falling 4-1 on Friday.

Canucks forward Sheldon Dries was named the AHL's Player of the Month for February after scoring 12 goals and adding seven assists through just 11 games. 

If Abbotsford wants a win in this match it will have to stop Dries who has dominated this season. He leads Abbotsford with 28 goals and 48 points through just 38 games.

Abbotsford is 7-3-0 in its past 10 games and sit fifth in the Pacific Division with 48 points (22-17-3-1). The Marlies sit in second in the North Division with 52 points (24-15-3-1).

