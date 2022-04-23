How to Watch Milwaukee Admirals at Chicago Wolves in AHL Hockey

The Admirals try to hold on to first-round bye against Central Division-champion Wolves in this Saturday night matchup.

The Admirals (37-27-5-4) have already clinched a spot in the American Hockey League playoffs. But after two straight losses, their advantage over fourth-place Rockford is paper thin and Milwaukee's visit to face the Wolves (47-15-5-5) in suburban Chicago Saturday night takes on added significance.

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)

The Admirals lost at home on Wednesday to the Stars, 4-1. Texas led 2-0 through two periods before Graham Knott got Milwaukee on the board at 8:42 of the third. The Stars scored at 15:35 to go up 3-1 and added an empty-netter in the final minute.

Milwaukee has three games remaining and holds a .008 percentage point lead over Rockford for third place in the Central. The top three teams in the division earn first-round byes. Cole Schneider is the Admirals' top goal-scorer with 28 and Cody Glass leads the team with 60 points.

Chicago returns home after a 4-2 win at Grand Rapids on Friday night. The Wolves scored three goals in the second period to take control of the game. Josh Leivo assisted on three of those scores, while Richard Panik, Noel Gunler and captain Andrew Poturalski each had a goal and an assist.

Poturalski is second in the AHL scoring race with 93 points while Stefan Noesen leads the league with 43 goals.

