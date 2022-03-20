How to Watch Wolves vs. Marlies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Wolves at Toronto Marlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Chicago Wolves and Toronto Marlies play the second leg of a back-to-back on Sunday.

The first place team in the central division battles the second place team in the north division as the Chicago Wolves and Toronto Marlies square off on Sunday.

How to Watch Chicago Wolves at Toronto Marlies Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Wolves defenseman Jesper Sellgren scored twice and added an assist in a 5-2 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday night at Allstate Arena in Chicago’s last game action before its weekend series with Toronto. Joining Sellgren on the scorers sheet was Josh Leivo, who also scored twice in the win, including a first period power play goal that made it 3-0 Wolves.

As for the Marlies, they were 3-2 winners in a shootout in their matchup with Syracuse last Saturday. Syracuse scored with 5:36 remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime, but the Marlies won the shootout 2-0 thanks to goals from Joey Anderson and Mikhail Abramov.

The weekend series between the Wolves and Marlies could be a playoff preview in the Western Conference and make it that much more exciting. 

