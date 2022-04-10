How to Watch Cleveland Monsters at Chicago Wolves

Skip to main content

How to Watch AHL Hockey: Cleveland Monsters at Chicago Wolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wolves look to continue their dominant run in the AHL on Sunday when they host the Monsters.

The Wolves have been one of the best teams in the AHL all year long and are currently sitting at the top of the Central Division. Chicago clinching first place is just a matter of time at this point.

How to Watch AHL Hockey Cleveland Monsters vs. Chicago Wolves Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)

Live Stream the AHL Hockey Cleveland Monsters vs. Chicago Wolves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolves headed into the weekend with a league-high 94 points, five points better than the Heat for the top spot.

Chicago is one of the favorites to win the the Calder Cup this year and is just looking to finish off the regular season on a high note.

Sunday that includes beating a Monsters team that is in last place in the North Division.

Cleveland has virtually no shot at making the playoffs and is just trying to play spoiler the rest of the way. The Monsters came into the weekend losers of four of their last five games and have really been struggling.

They had just 61 points going into Saturday's game and were nine points back of sixth place in their division.

It has been a season to forget, but Sunday they hope they can at least get an upset win over a Wolves team that is really good.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Cleveland Monsters at Chicago Wolves

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Louisville City FC at Loudoun United FC

By Brandon Rushjust now
ALABAMA SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Alabama at Florida in College Softball

By Evan Masseyjust now
Football
Football

How to Watch Trenton BIC at Paterson U

By Adam Childsjust now
CHICAGO WOLVES
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Cleveland Monsters at Chicago Wolves

By Adam Childsjust now
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Pepperdine at Saint Mary's (Calif.)

By Matthew Beighlejust now
baseball field
College Baseball

How to Watch Washington at California in College Baseball

By Matthew Beighlejust now
baseball field
College Baseball

How to Watch New Mexico at Fresno State in College Baseball

By Matthew Beighlejust now
Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Brooklyn Nets guard David Duke Jr. (6) wrestle for the ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Nets

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Hornets

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy