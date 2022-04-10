How to Watch Cleveland Monsters at Chicago Wolves

The Wolves look to continue their dominant run in the AHL on Sunday when they host the Monsters.

The Wolves have been one of the best teams in the AHL all year long and are currently sitting at the top of the Central Division. Chicago clinching first place is just a matter of time at this point.

The Wolves headed into the weekend with a league-high 94 points, five points better than the Heat for the top spot.

Chicago is one of the favorites to win the the Calder Cup this year and is just looking to finish off the regular season on a high note.

Sunday that includes beating a Monsters team that is in last place in the North Division.

Cleveland has virtually no shot at making the playoffs and is just trying to play spoiler the rest of the way. The Monsters came into the weekend losers of four of their last five games and have really been struggling.

They had just 61 points going into Saturday's game and were nine points back of sixth place in their division.

It has been a season to forget, but Sunday they hope they can at least get an upset win over a Wolves team that is really good.

