Skip to main content

How to Watch AHL Hockey: Colorado Eagles at Tucson Roadrunners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Eagles look to snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday when they take on the Roadrunners.

The Eagles are in third place in the Pacific Division of the AHL and are looking to hold off the Condors and Canucks. They currently sit three points up on both of the teams and is needing wins to stay ahead of them in the standings.

How to Watch AHL Hockey: Colorado Eagles at Tucson Roadrunners today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (KWBA - Tucson)

Live stream AHL Hockey: Colorado Eagles at Tucson Roadrunners on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Eagles have already clinched a playoff spot but come into Saturday's game on a two-game losing streak. They had their six-game winning streak snapped last Saturday when the Condors beat them 6-5 and then they lost again on Friday to the Roadrunners 4-3.

On Saturday, they will look to stop the slide and avenge the loss to Tucson with a big win on the road.

The Roadrunners, though, will be looking to pick up the two-game sweep and keep the Eagles from moving up in the standings.

Tucson is all but eliminated from the playoffs but it is still trying to play spoiler as the season comes to an end.

Friday night's win was the first for the Roadrunners in April and they will look to make it two in a row on Saturday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

AHL Hockey: Colorado Eagles at Tucson Roadrunners

TV CHANNEL: The CW (KWBA - Tucson)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18091808
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Kraken

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Seattle Kraken forward Victor Rask (49) celebrates his goal with forward Yanni Gourde (37) against the Calgary Flames in the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Apr 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) celebrates his goal with the bench in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Fredy Montero (12) moves the ball against Austin FC defender Julio Cascante (18) during the second half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Guadalajara Chivas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
USATSI_6485854
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

How to Watch Team Orange vs Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
imago1011305956h
AHL Hockey

How to Watch AHL Hockey: Colorado Eagles at Tucson Roadrunners

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
USATSI_18052055
MLS

How to Watch Seattle Sounders vs. Inter Miami CF

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
imago1006970260h
Liga MX

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Guadalajara

By Rafael Urbina19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy