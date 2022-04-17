The Eagles look to snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday when they take on the Roadrunners.

The Eagles are in third place in the Pacific Division of the AHL and are looking to hold off the Condors and Canucks. They currently sit three points up on both of the teams and is needing wins to stay ahead of them in the standings.

How to Watch AHL Hockey: Colorado Eagles at Tucson Roadrunners today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (KWBA - Tucson)

Live stream AHL Hockey: Colorado Eagles at Tucson Roadrunners on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Eagles have already clinched a playoff spot but come into Saturday's game on a two-game losing streak. They had their six-game winning streak snapped last Saturday when the Condors beat them 6-5 and then they lost again on Friday to the Roadrunners 4-3.

On Saturday, they will look to stop the slide and avenge the loss to Tucson with a big win on the road.

The Roadrunners, though, will be looking to pick up the two-game sweep and keep the Eagles from moving up in the standings.

Tucson is all but eliminated from the playoffs but it is still trying to play spoiler as the season comes to an end.

Friday night's win was the first for the Roadrunners in April and they will look to make it two in a row on Saturday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.