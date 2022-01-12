The Grand Rapids Griffins will take on the top AHL team in the Chicago Wolves Wednesday.

The Chicago Wolves are 9-1 over their previous 10 games. They lead the AHL with 46 points and have just five losses and one overtime loss on the year.

The Grand Rapids Griffins are 4-0-1 over the last five games and have moved up the standings in recent weeks.

How to Watch Grand Rapids Griffins at Chicago Wolves:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the Grand Rapids Griffins at Chicago Wolves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Griffins are 7-5-3 on the road and will be traveling to Chicago.

Andrew Poturalski of the Wolves leads the AHL in scoring with 40 points. The Wolves have two more players in the top ten in points; C.J. Smith has 30 and Stefan Noesen has 29.

Taro Hirose leads the Griffins in scoring with 25 points this season and has had six points over the last four games.

The Wolves look to extend their winning streak to three games. Their last loss was against the Rockford IceHogs and was a shocking 8-0 shutout. The Griffins are looking to bounce back from an overtime loss to the Cleveland Monsters on January 7th.

Regional restrictions may apply.