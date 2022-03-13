The Central Division-leading Wolves host Grand Rapids on Sunday as the playoffs near in AHL action.

The Wolves currently lead the American Hockey League with 77 points through 53 games, holding a 13-point lead over Manitoba atop the division. They are also currently on pace for the best winning percentage in franchise history.

Having won all eight matchups against the Griffins this season, Chicago with a win will inch closer to completing the season sweep of an opponent for the first time ever.

How to Watch Grand Rapids Griffins at Chicago Wolves:

Match Date: Mar. 13, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)

Live stream the Grand Rapids Griffins at Chicago Wolves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wolves center Andrew Poturalski leads the team with 70 points, second in all of the AHL, including a dazzling 48 assists. In his seventh AHL season and first with Chicago, Poturalski has already amassed a career-high in assists. His next goal will be his 100th career goal and will tie a career-high set in 2019 while with Charlotte. He will likely break a career-high in points today as he is currently riding a three-game scoring streak and has posted 18 points in eight games against Grand Rapids this season.

The Griffins have struggled against the top of their own division this season, going 2-11-1-2 against Chicago and second-place Manitoba, but has a .632 winning percentage against the rest of the AHL.

Historically, March has been a golden time for the Griffins, going 13 consecutive seasons with a winning record in this month.

Regional restrictions may apply.