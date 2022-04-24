How to Watch Griffins vs. Wolves

The Griffins (32-33-6-2) were eliminated from the Central Division playoff race Saturday night when Texas won at Iowa. They now head to Rosemont, Illinois for the second of three straight games against the Wolves (47-16-5-5), who have already clinched the division crown.

How to Watch Grand Rapids Griffins at Chicago Wolves in AHL Hockey Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)

Live stream the Grand Rapids Griffins at Chicago Wolves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago lost 3-1 to Milwaukee on Saturday night and is playing the third game of a back-to-back-to-back after winning 4-2 in Grand Rapids on Friday. The Griffins were off on Saturday. The teams will face off for the final time this season on Thursday, also at Chicago.

The Wolves are 9-0-1-0 against the Griffs this season, with Grand Rapids' lone victory coming March 13 in a 2-1 overtime decision at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

On Friday, Chicago scored three times in the second period to take control of the game, with Andrew Poturalski giving the Wolves the lead for good with his 26th goal of the season at the 6:25 mark in the second period.

On Saturday, Josh Leivo scored at 6:00 in the first period, but the Wolves surrendered three unanswered goals, as their penalty-kill unit struggled. Milwaukee converted 3-of-6 power play opportunities.

Regional restrictions may apply.