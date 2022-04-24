How to Watch Heat at Condors

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stockton Heat at Bakersfield Condors in AHL Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Heat make the trip to Bakersfield needing just a point to clinch division title and first-round bye in this AHL hockey matchup.

The Heat (44-14-5-2) took an overtime loss at home to Abbotsford on Friday night but face the Condors (35-20-5-5) needing only to avoid a regulation loss to clinch the Pacific Division title and a first-round bye in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

How to Watch Stockton Heat at Bakersfield Condors in AHL Hockey Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KERO - Bakersfield)

Live stream the Stockton Heat at Bakersfield Condors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stockton has three games remaining and has a .731 winning percentage, with second-place Ontario owning a .689 mark with two games left. Byron Froese scored his 20th goal of the season at 11:05 of the third period, with the power-play tally giving the Heat a 4-3 lead. But the Canucks tied it at 16:32 and got the game-winner 3:26 into overtime.

Jakob Pelletier assisted on all four goals for Stockton and is second on the club with 62 points. Matthew Phillips leads the Heat with 30 goals and 67 points.

Bakersfield got two first-period goals and never looked back Friday night in a 5-1 pasting of Tucson on home ice. Seth Griffith scored twice for the Condors but Stuart Skinner lost his shutout bid when the Roadrunners netted a power-play goal with 45 seconds to go.

Griffith now has a team-best 28 goals and 78 points this season. Bakersfield has already clinched a playoff spot but with three games remaining has a chance to pass Colorado for fourth place and home ice in the first round.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Stockton Heat at Bakersfield Condors

TV CHANNEL: ABC (KERO - Bakersfield)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
