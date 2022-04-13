How to Watch Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms

The Bears go for their third straight win on Wednesday when they travel to Lehigh Valley to take on the Phantoms.

The Bears leave home on Wednesday for the first of two straight road games. They will visit the Phantoms first before traveling to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to take on the Penguins on Friday.

How to Watch AHL Hockey Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms Today:

Game Date: April 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream the AHL Hockey Hersey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hershey comes into its game on Wednesday on a two-game winning streak after it swept the Thunderbirds for two huge wins.

The Bears are fighting for playoff positioning and were able to take down the second-place team in the Atlantic Division twice. They are now just seven points back of the Thunderbirds and looking to close the gap as the season comes to an end.

Wednesday, that means taking care of a Phantoms team that is currently in last place in the Atlantic Division.

Lehigh Valley is just 26-29-7-4 on the year and is looking to make a late push for a longshot playoff appearance.

It has been a tough year for the Phantoms but they hope they can get it going as the season comes to an end starting with a home win against the Bears on Wednesday.

