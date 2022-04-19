How to Watch IceHogs vs. Wolves

The IceHogs still have work to do against the division champion Wolves on Tuesday to secure a playoff spot.

While the Wolves (46-14-5-5) have already clinched the Central Division title, the IceHogs (34-26-4-1) still have hopes of securing a first-round bye with a strong finish to the season. The teams face off at Allstate Arena in suburban Chicago on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Rockford IceHogs at Chicago Wolves in AHL Hockey Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)

Rockford comes in off a 5-1 win Sunday afternoon at Manitoba. Dylan McLaughlin and Michal Teply set the tone for the IceHogs with first period goals and Arvid Soderblom stopped 26 shots.

Rockford has a .562 winning percentage with seven games left and is fourth in the Central Division. Fifth-place Iowa is at .515 with five games remaining. Texas and Grand Rapids are both at .500 with four and six contests, respectively, left to play. The top five teams in the division reach the Calder Cup playoffs.

The Wolves took two of three at Texas last week, including a 6-4 win on Saturday. Stefan Noesen scored twice, including an unassisted short-handed tally at 9:28 in the third period that gave Chicago the lead for good. He added his 43rd goal of the season on an empty net at 18:14.

The Wolves are 7-2-0-1 against the IceHogs this season. However, Rockford won the last meeting on Feb. 12, taking a 4-3 shootout victory at Allstate Arena. Teply got the victory by converting on the IceHogs' final attempt in the shootout.

