This Central Division matchup is their seventh meeting this year with the Wolves leading in four of the last six matchups. Today, they face the Wild.

The Wolves currently sit in first place in the AHL Central Division standings with 61 points, eight ahead of second place. The Wild are in fifth with 46 points. The Wolves look to center Andrew Poturalski to help keep them at the top of the division. Poturalski leads all of AHL with 59 points and teammates Stefan Noesen and CJ Smith are fifth and seventh respectively in points.

How to Watch Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves Today:

Game Date: Feb 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)

You can stream the Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wild have lost two of their last three but those games came down to the final minutes where they most recently lost to Rockford 3-2 in a shootout. Their other loss was 4-3 against Grand Rapids in overtime. They came back strong from their overtime loss to the Griffins and beat them 6-1 the following day.

In their 3-2 shootout loss, defenseman Brenden Miller and forward Joseph Cramarossa scored. They were held goal-less in the shootout.

Look for this game to be tight for the first two periods and Chicago to try and take over as Chicago has outscored opponents 48-27 in the third period this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.