Wolves scoring guru, Stefan Noesen, scored his first professional hat trick in yesterday’s meeting between these two teams. The Iowa Wild and Wolves face off again on Sunday.

Yesterday’s matchup between the Iowa Wild and Chicago Wolves exceeded expectations. Scoring was fast and furious in the game with the Wild scoring within the first minute. From there, it was back and forth between the two teams until the Wolves used a strong third period to win on Saturday night. Headed into the third period, the Wolves were down 3-2 and scored three goals to make it a 5-3 final.

How to Watch Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves Today:

Game Date: Feb 20, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)

Noesen got his final goal of the night with 45 seconds left in an empty-net goal. He now leads the AHL with 26 goals in 40 games and now is fourth overall with points. Extending his lead in points, Andrew Poturalsk now has 62 points as he picked up three assists in the game. Also scoring for Chicago were Joey Keene and Josh Leivo.

Scoring for the Wild were Mitchell Chaffee, Adam Beckman and Kyle Rau. In the crease was Zane McIntyre, who made 35 saves in the loss.

Today’s rematch should be just as exciting as yesterday’s. Look for both teams to come out skating fast and putting the puck on the net.

