Iowa Wild at San Diego Gulls in AHL Hockey

How to Watch AHL Hockey Iowa Wild at San Diego Gulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wild hit the road to San Diego on Saturday night looking to get a second straight win against the Gulls.

It hasn't been a great year for the Wild this season, but Saturday, they will be looking to get a second straight win to start off April.

How to Watch the AHL Hockey Iowa Wild at San Diego Gulls Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

Live Stream the AHL Hockey Iowa Wild at San Diego Gulls game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wild started the month off with a big 2-1 overtime win against the Gulls on Friday night. Iowa picked up a goal in the third to tie the game and got the game-winner in the extra period.

It was a good start to the month after the Wild finished March with just three wins and dropped into last place in the Central Division.

Saturday night, they will look for another big road win against a Gulls team that has lost two straight.

San Diego had won seven of eight but dropped its last game in March to the Heat 7-5. It snapped one of its best stretches of hockey all year long.

Friday, the Gulls' offense was stymied but the Wild in the loss. Saturday, though, they will look to get back on track and snap their two-game losing streak and avenge the loss to the Wild.

Regional restrictions may apply.

