How to Watch Wild at Wolves

Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Chicago Wolves and Iowa Wild meet again in a Western Conference matchup on Sunday.

The Chicago Wolves are still sitting comfortably in first place in the Western Conference with 70 points. Their closest competitor in their division is the Manitoba Moose with 59 points.  

How to Watch Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves Today:

Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)

Live Stream Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolves most recent game was a 5-3 win against the Texas Stars. Scoring for Chicago were forwards Stefan Noesen, CJ Smith, Ryan Suzuki and Maxim Letunov. It was Jack Drury’s shorthanded goal that clinched the win for the Wolves in the third period. With five different players having the ability to score for the Wolves, it is no wonder that they are having such a strong showing this season. 

The Iowa Wild are also coming off of a big win against the Grand Rapids Griffins by a score of 4-0. Goals were scored by Marco Rossi, Mitchell Chaffee, Joe Hicketts and Nick Swaney. Swaney collected the puck right out of the penalty box after Rau found him with a pass to score an empty-netter and put the nail in the coffin for the Griffins.

While the Wolves should be able to handle the Wild easily, fans cannot count the Wild out after a couple strong showings on the ice.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17777410
MLS

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Inter Miami CF

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Nov 15, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Navy Midshipmen guard John Carter Jr. (1) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Samuell Williamson (10) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Navy 77-60. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Boston University vs Navy in Men's College Basketball

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Texas vs UCLA in College Baseball

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
USATSI_12681652
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Wild at Wolves

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
college soccer
Fútbol Sudamericano Femenino Sub 17 2022

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Argentina vs. Bolivia

By Justin Carter11 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his goal with defenseman Devon Toews (7) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) skates with the puck during the second period against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skate after the puck during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy