How to Watch Wild at Wolves

The Chicago Wolves and Iowa Wild meet again in a Western Conference matchup on Sunday.

The Chicago Wolves are still sitting comfortably in first place in the Western Conference with 70 points. Their closest competitor in their division is the Manitoba Moose with 59 points.

How to Watch Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves Today:

Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)

Live Stream Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolves most recent game was a 5-3 win against the Texas Stars. Scoring for Chicago were forwards Stefan Noesen, CJ Smith, Ryan Suzuki and Maxim Letunov. It was Jack Drury’s shorthanded goal that clinched the win for the Wolves in the third period. With five different players having the ability to score for the Wolves, it is no wonder that they are having such a strong showing this season.

The Iowa Wild are also coming off of a big win against the Grand Rapids Griffins by a score of 4-0. Goals were scored by Marco Rossi, Mitchell Chaffee, Joe Hicketts and Nick Swaney. Swaney collected the puck right out of the penalty box after Rau found him with a pass to score an empty-netter and put the nail in the coffin for the Griffins.

While the Wolves should be able to handle the Wild easily, fans cannot count the Wild out after a couple strong showings on the ice.

Regional restrictions may apply.