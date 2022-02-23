In a division battle, Laval looks to Rocket closer to Toronto when they take on the Marlies in this AHL matchup.

The Marlies were able to get a 6-2 victory over the Rockets on Monday. Scoring was J. Anderson twice in the first period with Antti Suomela and Joseph Blandisi scoring in the first period, as well.

How to Watch Laval Rocket at Toronto Marlies Today:

Game Date: Feb 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

You can stream the Laval Rocket at Toronto Marlies game on fuboTV.

Joseph Bandisi added to the lead by scoring a goal in the second period, extending the lead to 5-0. Defenseman Duszak is currently sixth in the AHL amongst defensemen with 30 points.

Laval got on the scoreboard with a goal from Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and their second and final goal was from Louis Belpedio. The final goal of the game came from Kyle Clifford. Michael Hutchinson was in goal for Toronto, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Rockets sent his way. Picking up two assists each were Alex Steeves, Brett Seney and Jack Kopacka.

This division matchup has these two teams battling to overtake first place Utica. Toronto is currently in second with 50 points and Laval in third with 45 points. Both of these teams are also four games behind Utica who has 65 points.

