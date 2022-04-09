Skip to main content

How to Watch Manitoba Moose at Chicago Wolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wolves have already locked up a first-round bye and hosts second-place Moose in Central Division showdown

With a 4-2 win over the Stars on Wednesday, the Wolves (42-13-5-5) locked up one of the three first-round byes in the American Hockey League's Central Division playoffs. Now they look to strengthen their hold on the division title when they host the Moose (37-21-4-2) at Allstate Arena on Saturday.

How to Watch AHL Hockey, Manitoba Moose at Chicago Wolves Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)

Chicago holds a 14-point lead over Manitoba in the standings. CJ Smith scored twice in the win over Texas on Wednesday. His marker at 17:36 of the first period gave the Wolves a 2-1 lead and he added an empty-netter with 49 seconds left to seal the deal.

The Moose are on the second night of a back-to-back after they took a 7-2 beating from the Admirals in Milwaukee on Friday night. Milwaukee led 6-0 after two periods before starting goalie Evan Cormier was lifted to start the third in favor of Mikhail Berdin. 

C.J. Suess and Jeff Malott for Manitoba got on the board with goals in the third period.

The Moose are 4-2-1-0 against the Wolves this season, but Chicago took the last meeting on home ice on March 25, winning on Josh Leivo's goal at 4:57 of overtime Manitoba won in Chicago 5-1 on Nov. 6 and lost 4-3 on Dec. 16.

