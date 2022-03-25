The top two teams in the American Hockey League's Central Division clash in suburban Chicago Friday night

The Wolves (37-11-5-5) are closing in on the Central Division title and a first-round bye in the American Hockey League's Calder Cup Playoffs. The Moose (33-18-3-2) trail Chicago by 13 points despite going 7-1-1-1 in their last 10 games.

How to Watch Manitoba Moose at Chicago Wolves Today:

Game Date: March 25, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)

The Wolves come in off a 3-1 win over the Stars on Tuesday night. David Gust and Stefan Noesen scored in a 13-second span early in the second period to give Chicago a 3-0 lead and it cruised from there. Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 23 shots and captain Andrew Poturalski assisted on all three Wolves goals.

Manitoba last played Wednesday night, losing at Rockford 5-3 in the fifth of seven straight games on the road. It was the first regulation loss on the trip for the Moose, who are 3-1-0-1 in that span.

They never led against the IceHogs on Wednesday. After tying the game 1-1 early in the second period, Rockford took a 3-1 lead into the second intermission. Nicholas Jones scored twice and Mikey Eyssimont had Manitoba's other goal.

Arvid Holm stopped only 11 of the 15 shots he faced before the IceHogs added an empty-net goal to ice the game at 18:03 of the third period.

