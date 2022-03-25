Skip to main content

How to Watch Manitoba Moose at Chicago Wolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top two teams in the American Hockey League's Central Division clash in suburban Chicago Friday night

The Wolves (37-11-5-5) are closing in on the Central Division title and a first-round bye in the American Hockey League's Calder Cup Playoffs. The Moose (33-18-3-2) trail Chicago by 13 points despite going 7-1-1-1 in their last 10 games.

How to Watch Manitoba Moose at Chicago Wolves Today:

Game Date: March 25, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)

Live stream the Manitoba Moose at Chicago Wolves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolves come in off a 3-1 win over the Stars on Tuesday night. David Gust and Stefan Noesen scored in a 13-second span early in the second period to give Chicago a 3-0 lead and it cruised from there. Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 23 shots and captain Andrew Poturalski assisted on all three Wolves goals.

Manitoba last played Wednesday night, losing at Rockford 5-3 in the fifth of seven straight games on the road. It was the first regulation loss on the trip for the Moose, who are 3-1-0-1 in that span.

They never led against the IceHogs on Wednesday. After tying the game 1-1 early in the second period, Rockford took a 3-1 lead into the second intermission. Nicholas Jones scored twice and Mikey Eyssimont had Manitoba's other goal. 

Arvid Holm stopped only 11 of the 15 shots he faced before the IceHogs added an empty-net goal to ice the game at 18:03 of the third period.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Manitoba Moose at Chicago Wolves

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)
Time
8
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 21, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Timberwolves

By Evan Massey5 minutes ago
windy city bulls
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch College Park Skyhawks at Windy City Bulls

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
USATSI_17597128
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night Smackdown!

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
USATSI_17962452
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Western Washington vs. Glenville State Women's Division II National Championship

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
USATSI_17629898
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Washington in College Softball

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
QUINNIPIAC HOCKEY
College Hockey

How to Watch Quinnipiac vs. St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth5 minutes ago
hockey fans
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Manitoba Moose at Chicago Wolves

By Phil Watson5 minutes ago
USATSI_17955399
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Hawks

By Evan Massey35 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots the ball as Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Heat

By Evan Massey35 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy