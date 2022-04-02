Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Admirals at Chicago Wolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Admirals look to win their second straight game when they take on the division-leading Wolves on Saturday night

The Admirals snapped a three-game losing streak on Tuesday when they knocked off the Ice Hogs 5-3. The win moved them 11 points ahead of Rockford for third place in the Central Division.

How to Watch the AHL Hockey: Milwaukee Admirals at Chicago Wolves Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)

Live Stream the AHL Hockey: Milwaukee Admirals at Chicago Wolves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Milwaukee is also now just two points back of the Moose for second place, but the Admirals have played four more games, so they need Manitoba to lose if they want to jump them.

Saturday the Admirals will look to get a big win against the Wolves in the second of back-to-back games against them.

The Wolves have been great this year and are currently 40-11-5 on the season. They have a league-best 90 points and have already clinched a playoff spot.

The Wolves are way ahead and look to have the top spot wrapped up, but they don't want to let up as the season comes to a close.

Saturday night they will be looking to deal a blow to the Admirals chances of getting to playoffs and pick up yet another win.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Milwaukee Admirals at Chicago Wolves

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
