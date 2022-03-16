The Chicago Wolves look to extend their Central division lead as they take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday.

In their last meeting, the Admirals beat the Wolves 2-1 in a shootout. Chicago got on the scoreboard first with a first-period goal from Stefan Noesen. Milwaukee was able to tie the game in the second period with a goal from Tommy Novak and the rest of the regulation went scoreless along with the overtime period. As the game went to a shootout, Chicago scored its lone shootout goal from Noesen and Milwaukee scored goals from Cole Schneider and Graham Knott.

How to Watch Milwaukee Admirals at Chicago Wolves Today:

Game Date: March 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)

You can stream the Milwaukee Admirals at Chicago Wolves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago has two of the top four point earners for the AHL this season. Andrew Poturalski is second in points for the league with 71 points and Stefan Noesen is in fourth with 57. Milwaukee has a top point scorer of its own with Rocco Grimaldi in eighth with 52 points.

In Chicago's latest match, it jumped to a 1-0 lead with a goal from none other than Noesen and an assist by Poturalski. The team eventually lost to the Grand Rapids Griffins with goals in the third period and again in overtime.

This game should be another competitive outing for both teams.

