    •
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Milwaukee Admirals at Chicago Wolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The night after an overtime winner, the Chicago Wolves look for the weekend sweep over the visiting Milwaukee Admirals.
    The Central Division-leading Wolves, undefeated in their last 11 games, plays host to the Admirals the night after beating them in a dramatic 1-0 overtime game on home ice.

    Wolves winger Dominik Bokk netted the game-winner, his second goal of the 2021-22 regular season, just 2:50 into overtime to extend Chicago’s American Hockey League-leading win streak. A win tonight would tie the longest winning streak in franchise history, last achieved in the 1999-2000 season.

    How to Watch Milwaukee Admirals at Chicago Wolves:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)

    You can stream the Milwaukee Admirals at Chicago Wolves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Chicago head coach Ryan Warsofsky has rotated goaltenders Alex Lyon and Eetu Makiniemi most of the season. During this 11-game winning streak, Makiniemi has started six times and Lyon should make his sixth start tonight. They have combined for three shutouts and allowed just 19 goals in these 11 games.

    Both teams have seen their rosters depleted, the result of COVID-19 issues for their NHL partners that required massive roster transfusions for the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators. The Wolves are missing their top five scorers and the Admirals are without four of their top five scorers.

    Tonight, they skate for the second time in 24 hours in what may be a bit of a chippy contest between the division rivals. Friday night's game featured 68 combined penalty minutes and six fighting penalties.

    Chicago has won all five games against Milwaukee so far this season by a combined score of 18-7 and over the last five years has dominated the series 23-11.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

