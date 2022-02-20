Skip to main content

How to Watch Ontario Reign at San Diego Gulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A Pacific Division battle takes place on Saturday night with the Gulls taking on the Reign in this AHL matchup.

The Reign are currently in second place in the division with the Gulls trailing in seventh. Despite current division standings, this should be a great game as the Gulls own the overall record. 

How to Watch Ontario Reign at San Diego Gulls Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

You can stream the Ontario Reign at San Diego Gulls game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Reign are going to lean on Center T.J. Tynan and Rightwing Martin Frk who are second and sixth overall in the league for points. Rookie defender Jordan Spence is third in points for all defensemen.

San Diego has won three of its last four games and looks to continue riding the momentum for this matchup. The Gulls will look to have Brent Gates Jr. continue his recent scoring streak where he has scored his third goal in two games. 

San Diego's only loss in the last four games was a 4-5 loss to Tucson where the Gulls gave up two goals in the first period and three in the second period, creating too much of a deficit to come back from for them. In their most recent victory, they had a strong second period where they put three goals in against San Jose.

Regional restrictions may apply.

