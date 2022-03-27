The Reign (34-13-4-3) already clinched an American Hockey League playoff berth and are chasing Pacific Division-leading Stockton for a first-round bye. They visit the Gulls (25-25-2-1), who are holding onto the last playoff spot in the division.

How to Watch Ontario Reign at San Diego Gulls Today:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

Ontario trails Stockton by six points in the Pacific Division and snapped a four-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 6-2 win at home over Grand Rapids. San Diego comes in with six wins in their last seven games, with the only blemish a shootout loss at Henderson on March 19.

The Gulls beat Tucson on Wednesday night 4-3 and lead San Jose by nine points for the seventh and final playoff spot in the division. San Diego is a point behind Henderson.

Ontario clinched a playoff berth with its rout of the Griffins on Tuesday. Martin Frk scored his 32nd and 33rd goals of the season in the first five minutes of the game and also had an assist. T.J. Tynan also scored twice for the Reign.

Alex Limoges' 17th goal of the campaign was the difference for the Gulls on Wednesday night. He scored at 8:43 of the third period to complete a hat trick against the Roadrunners. He tied the game at 16:40 of the second, just 37 seconds after Tucson grabbed the lead.

Ontario is 6-2-0-0 against the Gulls this season, but San Diego won the last meeting on March 12 at San Diego's Pechanga Arena, 4-0. Olle Eriksson Ek stopped all 22 Reign shots to earn the shutout.

