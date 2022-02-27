How to Watch Reign vs. Roadrunners

Skip to main content

How to Watch Ontario Reign at Tucson Roadrunners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This will be the first of three games between the Ontario Reign and Tucson Roadrunners, two conference rivals.

Tucson will host the first two games before going to Ontario for the final game in the series. The Roadrunners are currently in eight place in the Pacific Division with a 16-23-2-1 record.

How to Watch Ontario Reign at Tucson Roadrunners Today:

Game Date: Feb 27, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (KWBA - Tucson)

Live Stream the Ontario Reign at Tucson Roadrunners game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their previous series meeting, Ontario won both games in high scoring affairs. The first match was 7-3 and the second game was 6-5, with Martin Frk earning 4 points. Ontario is currently in second place in the division and is two points behind first place Stockton.

Ontario is coming off of a 4-1 victory against Henderson Silver Knights where they had goals scored by Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Martin Frk, Tyler Madden and T.J. Tynan. Matthew Vilatlta was in goal and saved 31 shots.

The Reign are going to lean on Center T.J. Tynan and Rightwing Martin Frk, who are second and sixth overall in the league in points. Rookie defender Jordan Spence is second in points for all defensemen. But look for Tucson to use its own rookie forward Matias Maccelli to score some goals of his own, as he is leading all rookies in points and is third overall in the AHL.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Ontario Reign at Tucson Roadrunners

TV CHANNEL: The CW (KWBA - Tucson)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics vs. Pacers

By Ben Macaluso
just now
Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
just now
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
just now
Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Jalen Terry (3) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. DePaul defeated Louisville 62-55. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch St. John's at DePaul

By Adam Childs
just now
Feb 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) shoots over Georgetown Hoyas center Malcolm Wilson (32) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint John's (NY) vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
just now
Feb 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) shoots over Georgetown Hoyas center Malcolm Wilson (32) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

DePaul vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
just now
hockey fans
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Reign vs. Roadrunners

By Christine Brown
just now
USATSI_15714078
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Northwestern at Nebraska

By Kristofer Habbas
30 minutes ago
clemson women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Miami

By Kristofer Habbas
30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy