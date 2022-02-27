How to Watch Reign vs. Roadrunners

This will be the first of three games between the Ontario Reign and Tucson Roadrunners, two conference rivals.

Tucson will host the first two games before going to Ontario for the final game in the series. The Roadrunners are currently in eight place in the Pacific Division with a 16-23-2-1 record.

How to Watch Ontario Reign at Tucson Roadrunners Today:

Game Date: Feb 27, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (KWBA - Tucson)

In their previous series meeting, Ontario won both games in high scoring affairs. The first match was 7-3 and the second game was 6-5, with Martin Frk earning 4 points. Ontario is currently in second place in the division and is two points behind first place Stockton.

Ontario is coming off of a 4-1 victory against Henderson Silver Knights where they had goals scored by Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Martin Frk, Tyler Madden and T.J. Tynan. Matthew Vilatlta was in goal and saved 31 shots.

The Reign are going to lean on Center T.J. Tynan and Rightwing Martin Frk, who are second and sixth overall in the league in points. Rookie defender Jordan Spence is second in points for all defensemen. But look for Tucson to use its own rookie forward Matias Maccelli to score some goals of his own, as he is leading all rookies in points and is third overall in the AHL.

