How to Watch Rockford IceHogs vs Chicago Wolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Chicago is at the top of the Central Division and hoping to avoid an upset from the Rockford IceHogs.

The Wolves have been near the top of the AHL standings for the entire season and are hoping to pass the Utica Comets today with a win.

How to Watch Rockford IceHogs vs Chicago Wolves today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)

Watch the Rockford IceHogs vs Chicago Wolves game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago comes into this game with a record of 27-9-4 and 60 points on the year. Utica's record is 28-7-5 and the Comets have 61 points on the year. 

The Wolves are in a great position to beat an IceHogs team with just 40 points on the year and an 18-16-3 record. 

The IceHogs came away with a win yesterday and are looking to sweep the series against Chicago.

The Wolves should be a good enough team to not get swept, but crazier things have happened. This should be a good matchup for both teams considering the Wolves have been playing great hockey other than their recent loss to Rockford.

Tune in to My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL) at 8 p.m. to catch all of the AHL action today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Rockford IceHogs vs Chicago Wolves

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
