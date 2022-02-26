Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego Gulls at Henderson Silver Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In this Pacific Division matchup, San Diego Gulls travel to take on the Henderson Silver Knights.

Tonight is the first of seven matchups between San Diego and Henderson this season. The two were previously scheduled to meet on Dec. 29 but weren’t able to due to Covid-19 protocol for San Diego.

How to Watch San Diego Gulls at Henderson Silver Knights Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

You can stream the San Diego Gulls at Henderson Silver Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Henderson is currently in sixth place in their division having gone 5-5 in their last ten games. Left wing Danny O’Regan is leading the team with 37 points and a +/- of 16. Keeping the crease clean for the Silver Knights is Logan Thompson with 1.96 goals-against average with 23 games played.

The Gulls are sitting in seventh place after struggling their past ten games.  They have three wins and seven losses. They are led in points by rookie Brayden Tracey and Nikolas Brouillard with 26 and 23 points respectively. San Diego has had Lukas Dostal and Olle Eriksson Ek in goal for them this season splitting time. Dostal, a rookie, is 20th in the league for goals-against average.

Both teams are just over halfway through the season and look to close the gap on Stockton who is first in the division with 62 points. 

USATSI_17756657
