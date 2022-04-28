Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego Gulls at Tucson Roadrunners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Roadrunners go for just their second win in the month of April when they host the Gulls on Thursday night.

It has been a rough stretch for the Roadrunners as they come up on the end of the season. They have gone four games without a win and have won just once in the month of April.

How to Watch the San Diego Gulls at Tucson Roadrunners Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

Live Stream the San Diego Gulls at Tucson Roadrunners game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tucson beat the Eagles 4-3 back on February 15 but has lost four straight since, the last three of which it has scored just one goal.

Its latest loss was on Saturday when the Gulls defeated it 3-1. Thursday, the Roadrunners will look to avenge that loss in the first of two straight home games against San Diego.

The Gulls have clinched a playoff spot and have no chance of moving up the standings, so they are just trying to finish off the season with a winning streak.

They will be a big favorite to do it in the next two games against the Roadrunners before they open up the playoffs against the Reign next week.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

San Diego Gulls at Tucson Roadrunners

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0040334106h
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Gulls at Roadrunners

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_18161656
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Oilers

By Ben Macaluso32 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) skates the puck into the offensive zone against Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates in the third period against the Arizona Coyotes at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
imago1010740444h
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch PFL 2: Featherweights & Heavyweights, Part 2

By Kristofer Habbas32 minutes ago
Soccer

Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18159375
NHL

How to Watch Flames at Wild

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
imago1001908669h
College Baseball

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
imago1011289483h
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Rutgers at Ohio State in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy