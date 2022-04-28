How to Watch Gulls at Roadrunners

The Roadrunners go for just their second win in the month of April when they host the Gulls on Thursday night.

It has been a rough stretch for the Roadrunners as they come up on the end of the season. They have gone four games without a win and have won just once in the month of April.

How to Watch the San Diego Gulls at Tucson Roadrunners Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

Live Stream the San Diego Gulls at Tucson Roadrunners game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tucson beat the Eagles 4-3 back on February 15 but has lost four straight since, the last three of which it has scored just one goal.

Its latest loss was on Saturday when the Gulls defeated it 3-1. Thursday, the Roadrunners will look to avenge that loss in the first of two straight home games against San Diego.

The Gulls have clinched a playoff spot and have no chance of moving up the standings, so they are just trying to finish off the season with a winning streak.

They will be a big favorite to do it in the next two games against the Roadrunners before they open up the playoffs against the Reign next week.

Regional restrictions may apply.