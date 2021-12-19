How to Watch San Jose Barracuda at San Diego Gulls:

The San Jose Barracuda continue a four-game road trip looking for their first win in five games against the San Diego Gulls.

The San Diego Gulls and San Jose Barracuda enter today’s game at the bottom of the Pacific Division of the American Hockey League’s Western Conference with both teams coming off a loss last night. San Jose dropped a 7-4 result at Ontario while San Diego lost 5-1 to Bakersfield at home.

Goals will be frequent in this matchup, as three of the previous four between these squads has seen at least six goals scored.

Match Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

San Jose’s second-ranked power-play unit went 3-for-7 with the man advantage on Friday, however, they allowed two power-play goals and have now conceded a power-play goal in eight straight games and in 17 of their 21 games so far this season.

Rookie forward Scott Reedy collected two power-play goals last night, pushing his team-high point total to 21, and extended his AHL leading in Power Play goals to eight.

San Diego wingers Jacob Perreault and Brayden Tracey are tied with for the team lead with 17 points each, but the Gulls offense has been a bit anemic of late, scoring only nine goals in six games in December.

This is the first meeting between the division rivals since playing four times over the span of eight days in late November. Since then, the Gulls are 5-5 but have dropped two consecutive games.

