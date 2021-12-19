Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Jose Barracuda at San Diego Gulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The San Jose Barracuda continue a four-game road trip looking for their first win in five games against the San Diego Gulls.
    Author:

    The San Diego Gulls and San Jose Barracuda enter today’s game at the bottom of the Pacific Division of the American Hockey League’s Western Conference with both teams coming off a loss last night. San Jose dropped a 7-4 result at Ontario while San Diego lost 5-1 to Bakersfield at home.

    Goals will be frequent in this matchup, as three of the previous four between these squads has seen at least six goals scored.

    How to Watch San Jose Barracuda at San Diego Gulls:

    Match Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)

    Live stream the San Jose Barracuda at San Diego Gulls game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    San Jose’s second-ranked power-play unit went 3-for-7 with the man advantage on Friday, however, they allowed two power-play goals and have now conceded a power-play goal in eight straight games and in 17 of their 21 games so far this season.

    Rookie forward Scott Reedy collected two power-play goals last night, pushing his team-high point total to 21, and extended his AHL leading in Power Play goals to eight.

    San Diego wingers Jacob Perreault and Brayden Tracey are tied with for the team lead with 17 points each, but the Gulls offense has been a bit anemic of late, scoring only nine goals in six games in December.

    This is the first meeting between the division rivals since playing four times over the span of eight days in late November. Since then, the Gulls are 5-5 but have dropped two consecutive games.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    San Jose Barracuda at San Diego Gulls

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (KSWB-TV – San Diego, CA)
    Time
    10:00
    PM/
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    edmonton oilers
    NHL

    How to Watch Oilers at Kraken

    29 seconds ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) looks to pass the puck while being defended by Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Columbus defeated Seattle in overtime 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    29 seconds ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a third period goal against the Boston Bruins at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    29 seconds ago
    ahl hockey
    AHL Hockey

    How to Watch San Jose Barracuda at San Diego Gulls

    29 seconds ago
    Feb 15, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars center Efe Abogidi (0) is called for a charge on his drive against Washington Huskies forward Hameir Wright (13) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Huskies won 65-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Seattle at Washington

    29 seconds ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Baylor at Oregon

    29 seconds ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington vs. Seattle U: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    29 seconds ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots player Tyler Robertson (2) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    29 seconds ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots player Tyler Robertson (2) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Baylor vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    29 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy