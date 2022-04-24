How to Watch Senators at Marlies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Belleville Senators at Toronto Marlies in AHL Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Senators and Marlies jostling for position in a wild race for North Division playoff spots as they face off on Sunday an important AHL matchup.

With a week remaining in the AHL regular season, the North Division playoff picture still has five teams jostling for four spots in a razor-thin race. Two of those contenders, the Senators (38-28-4-0) and Marlies (36-28-3-1), square off Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.

How to Watch Belleville Senators at Toronto Marlies in AHL Hockey Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the Belleville Senators at Toronto Marlies game on fuboTV

With an unbalanced schedule, the AHL is determining playoff spots by winning percentage. Belleville is fourth in the North at .571 while Toronto is fifth a .559. The Senators have one game left after Sunday, a Saturday showdown with the Marlies in Belleville.

Toronto plays a back-to-back at Laval, currently third in the division at .580, on Wednesday and Thursday before closing the campaign against the Senators.

Syracuse is second at .590 with four games left, Laval has three games remaining and Rochester, with two to play, is still alive in sixth at .554. The top five teams in the division qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs; Utica already clinched the division title and a first-round bye.

Belleville lost at Syracuse 6-0 on Friday while the Marlies come in off a 5-1 victory at Laval on Friday night. Joey Anderson and Nick Robertson each tallied a goal and an assist for Toronto.

The Marlies are 6-3-1-0 against the Senators this season, but Belleville picked up a 5-4 win at home on Wednesday night. Toronto led 2-0 before the Sens came back with three goals in the second period to take a 3-2 lead. Robertson's goal at 19:57 of the second tied things at 3-3.

Viktor Lodin scored the winner for the Senators at 18:41 of the third period. It was his second goal of the game and he has four in eight games since coming over from Sweden earlier this month.

