Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Stars at Chicago Wolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wolves will try to clinch the Central Division title with a win on Sunday against the Stars in AHL hockey.

The Wolves have clinched a spot in the playoffs with 14 games remaining. In their previous match, the Wolves won 3-1 with Stefan Noesen and Andrew Poturalski leading the way.

How to Watch Texas Stars at Chicago Wolves Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)

You can stream the Texas Stars at Chicago Wolves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In this Sunday afternoon matchup, the Wolves are now trying to clinch the Central Division title. Chicago has two of the top three point-scoring players in the league with Poturalski (82 pts) and Noesen (67 pts). Netminder Alex Lyon is second in the league with a 2.19 goals-against average.

While Texas does not have the star power of Chicago, the Stars have four players with 40 points or more. Anthony Louis leads the Stars with 45 points. New addition Michael Karow scored a goal and earned an assist in his debut with the team on April 1. 

Texas looks to receive a boost from its new addition and continue its win streak as the team has won its last four games. The latest game was a 3-2 victory over Grand Rapids with Turner Elson, Ben Gleason and Josh Melnick all scoring. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Texas Stars at Chicago Wolves

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17955046
College Football

How to Watch the Louisville Cardinals Spring Game

By Alex Barth41 seconds ago
USATSI_17982973 (1)
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Rockies vs. White Sox

By Matthew Beighle41 seconds ago
USATSI_17998627
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Padres at Athletics

By Matthew Beighle41 seconds ago
USATSI_17401587
College Basketball

How to Watch 2022 HBCU College Basketball All-Star Game

By Matthew Beighle41 seconds ago
USATSI_17999611
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Mariners vs. Royals

By Matthew Beighle41 seconds ago
USATSI_17973011
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Texas Stars at Chicago Wolves

By Christine Brown41 seconds ago
USATSI_16222716
College Softball

How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in College Softball

By Christine Brown41 seconds ago
Sfaxien
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch CS Sfaxien vs Al-Ahly Tripoli

By Justin Carter10 minutes ago
AFCON
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Pyramids FC vs Zanaco FC

By Justin Carter10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy