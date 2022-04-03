The Wolves will try to clinch the Central Division title with a win on Sunday against the Stars in AHL hockey.

The Wolves have clinched a spot in the playoffs with 14 games remaining. In their previous match, the Wolves won 3-1 with Stefan Noesen and Andrew Poturalski leading the way.

How to Watch Texas Stars at Chicago Wolves Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)

You can stream the Texas Stars at Chicago Wolves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In this Sunday afternoon matchup, the Wolves are now trying to clinch the Central Division title. Chicago has two of the top three point-scoring players in the league with Poturalski (82 pts) and Noesen (67 pts). Netminder Alex Lyon is second in the league with a 2.19 goals-against average.

While Texas does not have the star power of Chicago, the Stars have four players with 40 points or more. Anthony Louis leads the Stars with 45 points. New addition Michael Karow scored a goal and earned an assist in his debut with the team on April 1.

Texas looks to receive a boost from its new addition and continue its win streak as the team has won its last four games. The latest game was a 3-2 victory over Grand Rapids with Turner Elson, Ben Gleason and Josh Melnick all scoring.

Regional restrictions may apply.