How to Watch Stars at Wolves

Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Stars at Chicago Wolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

As the Wolves close in on the Central Division crown, the Stars are battling for a playoff spot when they visit Allstate Arena on Tuesday night.

The Stars (22-23-6-5) are in a Central Division clash against the division-leading Wolves (36-11-5-5) on Tuesday night at Allstate Arena in suburban Chicago.

How to Watch Texas Stars at Chicago Wolves Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)

Live stream the Texas Stars at Chicago Wolves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago split a pair at Toronto over the weekend, beating the Marlies 4-2 on Saturday and taking a 4-2 loss on Sunday. The Wolves struck first on a goal by David Cotton in the second period, before Toronto ran off four unanswered tallies. Chicago is the top affiliate of the NHL's Hurricanes.

Texas got points in six of its last 10 games, going 4-4-1-1, but they come in off a 4-3 loss at Milwaukee on Saturday. The Dallas affiliate trails Grand Rapids by four points for the final Central Division playoff spot. 

Ty Dellandrea scored his 17th goal of the season for the Stars early in the third period to give Texas a 3-2 lead, but the Admirals got the game-winner on the power play at the 15:35 mark.

The Wolves have beaten the Stars twice this month at Allstate Arena, picking up a 5-1 victory on March 2 and beating Texas 2-1 on March 5. Chicago is 5-1 against the Stars this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
22
2022

Texas Stars at Chicago Wolves

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after assisting on a goal scored by Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Jets

By Evan Massey56 seconds ago
Mar 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

By Evan Massey56 seconds ago
iHeartRadio
entertainment

How to Watch iHeartRadio Music Awards

By Justin Carter56 seconds ago
CHICAGO WOLVES
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Stars at Wolves

By Phil Watson56 seconds ago
Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flyers vs. Red Wings

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates his goal against Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg (31) in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) makes a pass against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals in the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy