How to Watch Stars at Wolves

As the Wolves close in on the Central Division crown, the Stars are battling for a playoff spot when they visit Allstate Arena on Tuesday night.

The Stars (22-23-6-5) are in a Central Division clash against the division-leading Wolves (36-11-5-5) on Tuesday night at Allstate Arena in suburban Chicago.

How to Watch Texas Stars at Chicago Wolves Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WPWRDT – Chicago, IL)

Chicago split a pair at Toronto over the weekend, beating the Marlies 4-2 on Saturday and taking a 4-2 loss on Sunday. The Wolves struck first on a goal by David Cotton in the second period, before Toronto ran off four unanswered tallies. Chicago is the top affiliate of the NHL's Hurricanes.

Texas got points in six of its last 10 games, going 4-4-1-1, but they come in off a 4-3 loss at Milwaukee on Saturday. The Dallas affiliate trails Grand Rapids by four points for the final Central Division playoff spot.

Ty Dellandrea scored his 17th goal of the season for the Stars early in the third period to give Texas a 3-2 lead, but the Admirals got the game-winner on the power play at the 15:35 mark.

The Wolves have beaten the Stars twice this month at Allstate Arena, picking up a 5-1 victory on March 2 and beating Texas 2-1 on March 5. Chicago is 5-1 against the Stars this season.

