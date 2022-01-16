The Tucson Roadrunners go into a game against the Stockton Heat as significant underdogs.

The Stockton Heat have been one of the hottest teams in the AHL all season long, boasting a 21-6-2 record.

The Roadrunners, however, have not been great, and have struggled to be a consistent team. They have a 12-12-2 record on the 2021 season.

How to Watch the Tucson Roadrunners vs Stockton Heat Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (KWBA - Tucson)

Although, the Roadrunners have struggled significantly in the previous ten games going 3-5-1-1. The Heat have gone 6-4-0-0 in the last ten games.

Jacob Pelletier of Stockton has been one of the best players in the AHL. Pelletier has 31 points with 11 goals and 20 assists on the year, which is good enough for sixth in the league in scoring.

Forward Matias Maccelli leads the Roadrunners in assists this year and is ranked 18th in the category in the AHL.

The last two times both of these teams met, the Heat won both games. Coming off a loss in the previous game, the Roadrunners are looking to bounce back.

