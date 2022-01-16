Skip to main content

How to Watch Tucson Roadrunners at Stockton Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Tucson Roadrunners go into a game against the Stockton Heat as significant underdogs.

The Stockton Heat have been one of the hottest teams in the AHL all season long, boasting a 21-6-2 record.

The Roadrunners, however, have not been great, and have struggled to be a consistent team. They have a 12-12-2 record on the 2021 season.

How to Watch the Tucson Roadrunners vs Stockton Heat Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: The CW (KWBA - Tucson)

Live stream the Tucson Roadrunners vs Stockton Heat game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Although, the Roadrunners have struggled significantly in the previous ten games going 3-5-1-1.  The Heat have gone 6-4-0-0 in the last ten games.

Jacob Pelletier of Stockton has been one of the best players in the AHL. Pelletier has 31 points with 11 goals and 20 assists on the year, which is good enough for sixth in the league in scoring.

Forward Matias Maccelli leads the Roadrunners in assists this year and is ranked 18th in the category in the AHL. 

The last two times both of these teams met, the Heat won both games. Coming off a loss in the previous game, the Roadrunners are looking to bounce back.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Tucson Roadrunners vs Stockton Heat

TV CHANNEL: The CW (KWBA - Tucson)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with guard Russell Westbrook (0) as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Nuggets

3 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) fight for the ball during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) cute in front of Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) cute in front of Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum (0) passes the ball with Philadelphia 76ers power forward Tobias Harris (12) and Philadelphia 76ers small forward Georges Niang (20) and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defending during the second half at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) fight for the ball during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) guards Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the third quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

3 minutes ago
Nov 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Taeshon Cherry (35) drives against Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Basketball Wyoming At Grand Canyon University
College Basketball

How to Watch Wyoming at Utah State in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Nov 9, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Tarleton State Texans guard Montre Gipson (11) shoots over Stanford Cardinal guard Michael O'Connell (5) during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Tarleton at Grand Canyon in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy