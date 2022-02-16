How to Watch Utica Comets vs Toronto Marlies

Though the Marlies are 16 points behind the Comets, this should still be a great North Division matchup.

Utica is the best team in the AHL this season and looking to take care of a Toronto team hoping to get some points.

How to watch the Utica Comets vs Toronto Marlies game today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

The Comets come into this game 28-8-5 and 61 points. They have a three-point lead over the No. 2 ranked Stockton Heat. The Marlies are in a decent position as they come into today's game with a 21-12-2 record and 45 points. They're the No. 10 ranked team in the AHL and could come away with a win today.

Despite being the best team, the Comets don't have a single-player ranked in the top 20 point points. The team leader for Utica is Fabian Zetterlund who has 36 points on 17 goals and 19 assists.

The team leader in points for Toronto is Brett Seney, who comes into today's game with 31 points.

Though Utica is favored to win, Toronto has a chance to beat the Comets. Tune in to this game on the NHL Network at 7 p.m. to see who will come away with a victory.

