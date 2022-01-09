A new year means a new season of AMA Supercross, with Round 1 of the 2022 season beginning on Saturday night in Anaheim.

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 1 Today:

Race Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Race Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Last season, Cooper Webb emerged victorious as the overall Supercross champion, with 388 points. It was the second time in three years that Webb won the Supercross championship. The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the stars of the league.

Other storylines include Eli Tomac, the 37-time winner who switched teams this offseason, moving from Monster Energy Kawasaki over to Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha.

Then there's Justin Barca, who has been the best racer in the series in opening races, winning the last three of them, including 2019 and 2020 victories in Anaheim.

Barca has tied Jeremy McGrath for most season-opening wins in a row.

But winning at Anaheim isn't an indication that the winning rider is a championship threat. In 30 opening races at Anaheim, the winner has gone on to win the overall championship six times, the last time being 2012 with Ryan Villopoto.

