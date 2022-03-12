Skip to main content

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 10: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Eli Tomac aims to extend his points lead as the series hits Detroit’s Ford Field

With four event wins in the last six races Eli Tomac has raced out to a 17-point lead over Jason Anderson, who has three wins this season, and the two will face off tonight in downtown Detroit as the Monster Energy Series hits Ford Field to start the second half of the season.

Tomac led only three of the 18-lap final, but they were the most important ones as he passed number one qualifier and holeshot winner Cooper Webb for the lead when Webb got slowed by lapped traffic and Tomac took advantage earning his record-breaking sixth win at Daytona Motor Speedway.

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 10:

Match Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Tomac, Anderson, and Webb have taken home the last four AMA Supercross Series Championships with Webb winning last season and in 2019.

Webb won eight of the 17 races in last season on his way to the title, but has yet to stand atop the podium this season finishing second in Round 1 in Anahiem, Round 7 in Minneapolis, and last week in Round 9 at Daytona.

Tomac has won in Detroit three times, topping the podium in 2015, 2017, and lastly in 2019.

Round 1 winner Ken Roczen currently sits in ninth place in the Series standings and has not seen the podium since. Chase Sexton, winner of Round 3 in San Diego has three third-place finishes since his win and currently sits in fifth place in the Series standings.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 10

TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
7:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
