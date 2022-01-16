Skip to main content

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 AMA Supercross season continues on Saturday in Oakland.

The 2022 AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series continues on Saturday with the second race of the year, this time in Oakland.

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 2 Today:

Race Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Race Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 2 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last week, the series opened its 2022 campaign in Anaheim at Angel Stadium, with Ken Roczen winning the 450SX Main Event, leading all 22 laps of the event after starting second. It was Roczen's 20th career win, moving him to 10th place on the all-time wins list.

Cooper Webb, last year's champion, finished second. It was his best opening round finish of his career. Justin Barcia finished third, the fifth year in a row that he had a podium finish in the season opener.

Saturday's race will take place at the Coliseum in Oakland. This has been an important race historically for Supercross, as the winner of this race has gone on to win the overall championship six times out of 13 runnings. It most recently happened in 2020 with Eli Tomac. 

Justin Brayton, who finished 13th last week, will miss this race due to COVID protocols.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

