How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 4: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Supercross heads back to Anaheim for the fourth round of the 2022 season.

The Monster Energy Series will finish up its early-season jaunt around California on Saturday as it returns to Anaheim, the site of the season's opening event.

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 4 Today:

Race Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Race Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live stream the AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 4 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first Anaheim race, Ken Roczen was victorious on the No. 94 bike, leading 22 laps on his way to the victory. The second race of the year was in Oakland, with Jason Anderson winning, while the third race was at Petco Park in San Diego, where Chase Sexton earned the victory, the first 450SX win of his career.

Heading into this race, Eli Tomac holds the points lead, but the gap between first and 10th place is the smallest its ever been in Supercross history through three races. This is shaping up to be the most competitive season of Supercross ever.

James Stewart, who sits in eighth place right now in points, is the co-all-time winningest driver in Anaheim with eight wins, tied with Chad Reed, Jeremy McGrath and Ricky Carmichael.

Following this race, the series heads to Arizona next week before returning to Anaheim on Feb. 12. After that, the series heads easts.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Supercross
AMA Supercross

just now
