How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 8: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AMA Supercross heads to Texas for a race at AT&T Stadium.

Another round of the AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series will take place on Saturday as the series heads to Arlington, Texas for a race at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 8 Today:

Race Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Race Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live stream the AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 8 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Heading into this race, Eli Tomac leads the points standings, with Jason Anderson in second place and Malcolm Stewart in third. Tomac was the series champion in 2020, while Anderson won in 2018.

In the last race in Minneapolis, Chase Sexton was on his way to the second win of his career, but a late accident gave the win to Jason Anderson, the 10th victory of his 450SX Class career.

Cooper Webb finished second last week, with Marvin Musquin in third. Eli Tomac recovered from an early incident to finish sixth, keeping the points lead after it looked like he might lose it early in the race.

Last season, Arlington hosted three events on this tour, with Cooper Webb winning all three.

Next week, the series heads to Daytona International Speedway.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 8

TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
