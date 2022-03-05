The ninth round of the AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series finds the riders heading to Daytona Beach on Saturday night.

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 9 Today:

Race Date: March 5, 2022

Race Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Heading into Saturday, Eli Tomac is in front of the points standings. Tomac was the 2020 champion in the 450cc class.

Jason Anderson, the 2018 champion, is one spot back in the second place, six points back of Tomac. So far, those two are pulling away from the field, while defending champion Cooper Webb is in fourth.

Last week in Arlington, Tomac rode to victory, earning his 40th career win. He's just the sixth rider to reach that mark in the 450SX class.

Last week's race was a triple crown event, with three races being run and the overall winner being the top overall performer. Jason Anderson won two of the three races, but a sixth in the third race led to Tomac passing him up for the event title.

Tomac has won five times in Daytona, including the last three races run here.

