The Monster Energy Series comes to St. Louis, Missouri, for Round 13 as points leader Eli Tomac looks to continue his absolute brilliance this season. He has been on fire winning event after event, triple crowns and leading the tour in points to continue chasing history as one of the best performers of all time. This is the 11th time for the triple crown, something that Tomac is trying to stay perfect in this season here today.

How to Watch Monster Energy Series, Round 13 today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Watch Monster Energy Series, Round 13 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The track in St. Louis has a lot of cool features for the riders giving them an opportunity to showcase their skills and abilities:

Today, the qualifying all took place in the early afternoon with Groups A, B and C all having multiple qualifying pools ahead of the main race schedule here tonight.

This season has been a beast for Tomac, winning his first event in Round 4, then taking the triple crown in Glendale, Arizona, and in Arlington, Texas, followed by wins in Daytona Florida, then Indianapolis, Indiana, and most recently in Seattle, Washington, to make more history.

In the last supercross event, Tomac tied Chad Reed for the fourth most wins on the all-time list as he keeps making history every week he is in the field for an event.

The rest of the field will look to slow down Tomac here today to make a dent in the points lead and avoid allowing him to keep making history week after week.

Entering today, Tomac (281) has a 54-point lead on the field in the 450 division with Christian Craig (171) with a 26-point lead in the 250 division.

Regional restrictions may apply.