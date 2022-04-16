Skip to main content

How to Watch AMA Monster Energy Series, Round 14: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Round 14 of the Monster Energy Series of Supercross will take place on Saturday in Atlanta.

It is hard to believe that we are already on Round 14 of the Monster Energy Series of Supercross in the 2022 season.

Ken Roczen won the season opener in Anaheim for his fourth victory, and then Jason Anderson won in Round 2 for the first time since 2018.

How to Watch Monster Energy Series, Round 14 today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream Monster Energy Series, Round 14 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Chase Sexton got the win in Round 3 followed by Eli Tomac getting his first win in Round 4. Tomac won back to back getting his second win in Glendale.

Anderson secured his second and third win of the season in Rounds 6 and 7 with the comeback over Sexton. Tomac ended Anderson's streak in Round 8 and then went on to set a Daytona record in Round 9.

Tomac won his third straight in Round 10 and then preceded to win his fourth straight in Indianapolis in Round 11. Tomac continued to win in Round 12, before being beaten out in Round 13 by Marvin Musquin in St. Louis.

With seven wins already this season, Eli Tomac should be the favorite to take the triple crown in Atlanta on Saturday.

