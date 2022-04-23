How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 15

From Foxborough, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium, the Monster Energy Supercross Series stages its 15th event of the season with the potential to crown two champions today. The premier 450 category and the 250 East class have the potential to crown their champions with Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence both in a position to clinch series championships respectively today.

How to Watch Monster Energy Series, Round 15 today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

The Monster Energy Series was last in Atlanta, where the main event was filled with countless highlights and racing skill:

For Tomac, he can win his second championship in three seasons, cementing himself as one of the best overall riders in the sport today. Tomac enters today with a 53-point lead over the field and can clinch the season win if he finishes ahead of Jason Anderson.

In the 250 East series, it is a little bit less dramatic as Lawrence clinches the win with a 17th or better finish.

That series is his as he has dominated all season building a 47-point lead over the field entering today’s race.

The Monster Energy Supercross series will continue for 17 total rounds this season, two more races after today’s event at Gillette Stadium. A lot of the drama will be rung out after today if Tomac and Lawrence are able to close out the season win for their series, making this the race of the season.

Tomac won in both 2016 and 2018, with Adam Cianciarulo winning in 2019, the last running of the series. This season Cianciarulo is in 27th overall in the standings as Tomac looks to become not only the only two-time winner, but the first and only three-time winner of the 450 series.

