How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 16

The 16th stop on the Monster Energy Series rolls into Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High for the first time since 2019 as Colorado native and 2020 series champion Eli Tomac is poised to win his second career title on home soil. Tomac’s dominance has been unrivaled this season with seven round wins including five consecutive victories building an insurmountable points lead over Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, and Malcolm Stewart. Tomac needs a 14th place finish or better to secure the championship.

How to Watch Monster Energy Series, Round 16:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Jason Anderson comes into today with consecutive wins in the series having won at Atlanta and Foxborough bringing his total to five wins in 2022, and is one of the few racers mathematically alive to claim the crown. If not for a 21st place finish in Round 10 at Ford Field in Detroit, Anderson could have had a showdown with Tomac in next week’s series finale in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The AMA Supercross series made its only other previous Denver stop at the old Mile High Stadium in 1996 where Supercross legend Jeremy McGrath took home the round victory during his championship run. McGrath took home seven series titles from 1993 to 2000.

A win for Tomac would move him into 4th all-time in combined 450 Supercross and Motorcross wins with 84, leaving him five shy of tying McGrath for third all-time.

