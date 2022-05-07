Skip to main content

How to Watch Monster Energy Series, Round 17: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 17th and final stop of the Monster Energy Series hits Salt Lake City as Jason Anderson aims for fourth straight win.

With Eli Tomac having clinched his second ASA Supercross Monster Energy Series championship in three seasons last week in Denver, there is still intrigue in tonight’s season finale at Rice-Eccles Stadium as 2018 series champion Jason Anderson goes for his fourth consecutive win and seventh victory of the season. A win by Anderson would tie Tomac for the most victories in 2022 and would be his tenth in his last two full seasons.

How to Watch Monster Energy Series, Round 17:

Match Date: May 7, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live stream the Monster Energy Series, Round 17 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tomac is not expected to run tonight since winning the series championship in his home state last week. Tomac’s season was spectacular in winning seven rounds, including five in a row in which he finished on the podium — a whopping 69% of the races he entered. His worst finish of the season was seventh in round 15 at Foxborough. Anderson’s season output would normally be enough to win a championship, but his title hopes were doomed by a 21st-place finish after a crash in round 10 at Ford Field in Detroit. 

Last year, rounds 16 and 17 took place in Salt Lake City as Marvin Musquin and Cooper Webb took home the checkered flags.

Webb’s win was his eighth of 2021, winning the series title for the second time in three years after having won seven races in 2019 en route to his first championship. Webb has not won a race since winning at this stop last season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Monster Energy Series, Round 17

TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
imago1010427005h
AMA Supercross

How to Watch Monster Energy Series, Round 17

