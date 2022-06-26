Skip to main content

How to Watch A7FL Playoffs: Paterson U at Baltimore Rare Breed: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The A7FL Semifinals commence today with a trip to the championship on the line for Paterson U and Baltimore Rare Breed.

The final four is all set for the American 7 Football League playoffs this weekend. Paterson U and Rare Breed will play in the first game of the day while Trenton BIC and the Baltimore Gators play in the nightcap. The winner of this game will play for the A7FL championship. It will be interesting to see how so much time off between rounds will affect these players. Paterson U hasn't played in three weeks while the Rare Breed hasn't played in two. 

How to watch A7FL Playoffs: Paterson U at Baltimore Rare Breed today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Watch the A7FL Playoffs: Paterson U at Baltimore Rare Breed game online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Paterson U had a great regular season coming in second in the red north division, trailing only Trenton BIC who is the only undefeated team so far this season. While Paterson U may not have played in a while, they absolutely destroyed their competition in the quarterfinals. They beat the Baltimore Hit Squad 52-6. 

But that was against a team that had only one win in the red south division. The Rare Breed had the best record in that division and will be a much different and more difficult challenge. Baltimore's last game was a nail bitter as they beat the Tampa Nightcrawlers 26-25 in one of the best games of the year. It's difficult to pick a favorite in this one but it should be a very close matchup. 

