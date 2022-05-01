Skip to main content

How to Watch American 7s Football League: Baltimore Gators at Old Bridge Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Gators look to bounce back from their Week 4 game when they travel to New Jersey to take on the Hawks.

The Gators take on their Red South Division rivals when they face off against the Old Bridge Hawks of the American 7s Football League. There are many new leagues trying to compete for eyeballs when the NFL is in the offseason and the A7FL is one of the best. The league is comprised of no pads or helmets, 7-on-7 full tackle football. They play on a narrower field than the NFL which keeps up the pace for non-stop action. 

In this matchup, the Gators will be traveling to Asbury Park in Northern New Jersey to take on the Hawks. With a win, the Gators can move into a first-place tie with the Rare Breed. There is also the Hit Squad who sits right above the Hawks. Old Bridge needs this game to build some momentum as they sit at the bottom of the division with a record of 1-2 after four weeks of play. 

The Hawks didn't play last week so they should be ready for the Gators who are looking to bounce back from their Week 4 game against Trenton Bic who beat them 39-13 to bring them back to .500. Can't get much better than football all year round.  

