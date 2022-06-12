The Elite Eight A7FL Playoff round is on full display on Sunday with the Baltimore Gators facing off against the East Orange Renegades in the night cap.

After last week's wild-card round, the American 7 Football League heads into its second round of the playoffs. This Elite Eight round will consist of three games on Sunday. The Baltimore Gators and East Orange Renegades will play in the final game tonight. Paterson U and the Baltimore Hit Squad already played the first game of this round last week.

How to watch A7FL Playoffs: Baltimore Gators at East Orange Renegades today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Watch the A7FL Playoffs: Baltimore Gators at East Orange Renegades game online with fuboTV.

Paterson U looked like a true championship contender as they beat the Hit Squad by a staggering 58-6 final playing at home in Asbury Park, NJ. Their quarterback reigning MVP Quatrelle Huffin threw for six touchdowns in the rout. The winner of the Baltimore Rare Breed and the Tampa Bay Nightcrawlers will play Paterson U in the next round.

The Gators and the Renegades will play the winner of Vegas Force vs. Trenton BIC who will play the game before at 4 p.m. ET. This game between the Gators and Renegades should be a very close one in this battle between Red Conference rivals. Baltimore is 4-3 in the Red North division and East Orange is 3-3. We're getting down to the final games of the American 7 Football League so you won't want to miss a moment.

Regional restrictions may apply.