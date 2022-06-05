The American 7’s Football league features two playoff matches, closing with Las Vegas Force vs. Rahway Shnow Tribe on Sunday.

The first playoff matchup took place just before this one with the Hit Squad taking on Paterson U, two of the most consistent and best teams all season. Now, in the second playoff match of the day for the American 7’s Football League, the Force (5-1-0) take on the Tribe (3-3-0). These two teams are looking to keep their season alive and win a championship.

How to Watch Las Vegas Force vs. Rahway Shnow Tribe Today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Live Stream Las Vegas Force vs. Rahway Shnow Tribe on fuboTV:

The best plays of the final week of the season led to these playoffs that will set up a championship here today.

This is a first round matchup to fill in one of two open slots in the elite eight of the playoffs of the A7FL. The other first round match features the Buzz and Nightcrawlers looking to advance to play the Rare Breed.

The winner of this match gets the distinction of playing the best team in the A7FL - Trenton BIC.

For Vegas this season, they have scored 176 points, good for fourth in the Blue Conference, but also surrendered 230 points.

On the other side, the Rahway Shnow scored a dismal 89 points, while giving up 228. That is the second-worst out of the 10 playoff teams this season.

The winner here will advance to play Trenton BIC, who is undefeated, including an 80-0 stomping of Rahway Shnow this season.

