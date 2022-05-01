The Trenton BIC look to stay undefeated as they host the NJ Schnow Tribe on Sunday.

Trenton BIC is the only undefeated team in the American 7s Football League and they look to keep it that way when they take on the NJ Schnow Tribe. Both of these teams are in the Red North division as the NJ Schnow Tribe are the newest expansion team in the league.

How to Watch American 7s Football League: NJ Shnow Tribe at Trenton BIC Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium

The first two games of the season were harsh for the Shnow Tribe. They were outscored 84-0. They weren't given much of a chance the next week against the Silk City Animals, but they pulled off the upset, winning 30-24. They're going to have to dig down even deeper to pull off the upset against the league's best team, but a win would be a huge statement and get them back to .500.

The Trenton BIC are coming off a 39-13 dominating victory over the Baltimore Gators. Can they put up another crooked number to remain the best team in the A7FL?

