Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Ghosts at Tampa A-Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Ghosts take on the A-Team in Week 5 of the A7FL today.

Orlando is the No. 2 ranked team in the East Division of the Blue Conference. The Ghosts are 3-1 this season with 126 points scored and 173 points given up -- the worst differential in the conference.

In its first game, Orlando started out its season with a 33-0 over the Nightcrawlers. It picked up another win in the next week over the A-Team 32-25. 

Week 3 saw them get their first loss against the Heist 25-19. 

How to Watch Orlando Ghosts at Tampa A-Team Animals Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium

Live stream Orlando Ghosts at Tampa A-Team on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their latest game, they came away with the 42-41 win over the Nightcrawlers. 

Tampa is in the same division (East) and same conference (Blue) as Orlando. The A-Team is -13 this season so far with 102 points scored and 132 points given up. That is 17 fewer points less than Orlando.

The A-Team started off with a loss to the Ghosts on opening weekend 32-25. It made it two in a row in Week 2 with a 42-40 loss against the Nightcrawlers. From high scoring to low scoring, they got their first win in Week 3 7-6 to the Heist.

They lost to the Nightcrawlers again last week 52-30.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Orlando Ghosts at Tampa A-Team

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18219356
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Red Sox

By Evan Masseyjust now
May 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrate the win against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Astros

By Evan Masseyjust now
BUFFALO
entertainment

Buffalo Keepers Special Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childsjust now
Football
American 7s Football League

How to Watch Orlando Ghosts at Tampa A-Team

By Matthew Beighlejust now
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Phil Watson5 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for a loose ball with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Bucks Game 3

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
USATSI_18183105
MLS

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
ARKANSAS SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Arkansas at Texas A&M in College Softball

By Matthew Beighle30 minutes ago
imago1007582124h
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy