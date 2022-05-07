How to Watch Orlando Ghosts at Tampa A-Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Orlando is the No. 2 ranked team in the East Division of the Blue Conference. The Ghosts are 3-1 this season with 126 points scored and 173 points given up -- the worst differential in the conference.
In its first game, Orlando started out its season with a 33-0 over the Nightcrawlers. It picked up another win in the next week over the A-Team 32-25.
Week 3 saw them get their first loss against the Heist 25-19.
How to Watch Orlando Ghosts at Tampa A-Team Animals Today:
Game Date: May 7, 2022
Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Stadium
In their latest game, they came away with the 42-41 win over the Nightcrawlers.
Tampa is in the same division (East) and same conference (Blue) as Orlando. The A-Team is -13 this season so far with 102 points scored and 132 points given up. That is 17 fewer points less than Orlando.
The A-Team started off with a loss to the Ghosts on opening weekend 32-25. It made it two in a row in Week 2 with a 42-40 loss against the Nightcrawlers. From high scoring to low scoring, they got their first win in Week 3 7-6 to the Heist.
They lost to the Nightcrawlers again last week 52-30.
Regional restrictions may apply.