The Ghosts take on the A-Team in Week 5 of the A7FL today.

Orlando is the No. 2 ranked team in the East Division of the Blue Conference. The Ghosts are 3-1 this season with 126 points scored and 173 points given up -- the worst differential in the conference.

In its first game, Orlando started out its season with a 33-0 over the Nightcrawlers. It picked up another win in the next week over the A-Team 32-25.

Week 3 saw them get their first loss against the Heist 25-19.

How to Watch Orlando Ghosts at Tampa A-Team Animals Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium

In their latest game, they came away with the 42-41 win over the Nightcrawlers.

Tampa is in the same division (East) and same conference (Blue) as Orlando. The A-Team is -13 this season so far with 102 points scored and 132 points given up. That is 17 fewer points less than Orlando.

The A-Team started off with a loss to the Ghosts on opening weekend 32-25. It made it two in a row in Week 2 with a 42-40 loss against the Nightcrawlers. From high scoring to low scoring, they got their first win in Week 3 7-6 to the Heist.

They lost to the Nightcrawlers again last week 52-30.

